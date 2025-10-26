Measures to be taken against Hamas if bodies of hostages not returned — Trump

WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. Measures will be taken against Hamas in case bodies of hostages will not be returned as soon as possible, US President Donald Trump said.

"Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other countries involved in this great peace will take action," the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

The US president also added that he will be watching Hamas activities "very closely" during the coming 48 hours.