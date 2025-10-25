Kuala Lumpur to host largest in history ASEAN summit

KUALA LUMPUR, October 26. /TASS/. The largest in history summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will open in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

Further to ASEAN leaders, the summit will be attended by US President Donald Trump, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of China Li Qiang, and others.

Economic issues, including regional digital integration, will be in the focus of summit participants. Several milestone documents are also expected to be approved at the summit, including the official admission of East Timor to ASEAN.