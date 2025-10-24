US to influence both sides of conflict in Ukraine to resolve it — Whitaker

NEW YORK, October 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to put pressure on both Russia and Ukraine to convince the parties to the conflict to come to the negotiating table, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said.

"President Trump is trying to explore ways to continue the pressure on [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, continue the pressure, quite frankly, on [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky, and also look for new ways to continue to press, to bring both sides to the table to agree to a ceasefire, end the war, and just end the killing," he said in an interview with Newsmax.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil and their 34 subsidiaries. White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that Washington expects these restrictions to put significant pressure on Moscow as the conflict in Ukraine rages on.

Putin said earlier that the new American restrictions will not significantly affect the "economic well-being" of the country. Putin pointed out that the sanctions represent an unfriendly act against Moscow, and "will not strengthen Russian-American relations, which have just begun to recover." With such actions, the US only damages Russian-American relations, the president stated.