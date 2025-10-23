Orban says Putin warned him of retaliation in case of expropriation of Russian assets

BUDAPEST, October 24. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had notified him of Moscow's intention to take retaliatory measures against Western countries in the event of expropriation of frozen Russian assets.

"Last week, I had an exchange of letters with the president of Russia," he said in an interview with YouTube channel Patriota. According to him, he asked about Putin's position on how Russia would react if Brussels decides to expropriate its assets and whether it would differentiate between countries depending on their approach to the problem. "In his response, the Russian president wrote that countermeasures would be taken," Orban said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on October 23 that any confiscation initiatives by the European Union against Russian assets would entail a guaranteed painful response.