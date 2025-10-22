Trust-based contacts between Tokayev and Putin play key role in bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Regular dialogue and trust-based relationships between Kazakhstan and Russia's leaders - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin - are crucial to strengthening bilateral ties, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev stated after his discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"Trust-based contacts between our countries' leaders are fundamental to developing our bilateral relationship. Consistent high-level dialogue provides the political momentum necessary for a wide range of cooperative efforts and ensures the steady progress of our joint initiatives," Kosherbayev noted. He also highlighted that the two nations share a strategic partnership rooted in long-standing traditions of friendship and mutual understanding.

Kosherbayev’s visit comes ahead of President Tokayev’s scheduled state visit to Russia on November 12.