EU sanctions do not prevent Russian president from visiting Budapest — EC

BRUSSELS, October 17. /TASS/. European sanctions do not include a ban on the Russian president or the foreign minister visiting the European Union, therefore, there are no obstacles for Vladimir Putin to travel to Hungary, European Commission (EC) Spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said.

According to her, the EU sanctions involve the freezing of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s assets, however, they do not restrict their travel in the EU. Therefore, there are no obstacles for their travel to Hungary.

She also recognized that EU countries may decide to temporarily suspend the execution of the order of the International Criminal Court (ICC) which prescribes to the countries recognizing its authority to arrest the Russian president on their soil. According to the spokeswoman, EU countries may make an exclusion from their obligations with regard to the ICC order but such decisions must be made at a national level.

That said, Olof Gill, EC Commission deputy chief spokesman, noted that the permission for the Russian president to fly over EU countries on the way to Hungary must be given by the governments of those countries.

Hungary and Russia do not share a border, accordingly, direct air passage is impossible and the Russian president’s plane must cross the airspace of other EU countries on the way to Hungary.

The spokesman insisted that the European Commission would welcome the summit if it leads to peace in Ukraine. He added that the EC received no information yet about any summit in Budapest.

The representatives have basically dodged any answers to questions about the EC insisting on the EU or Vladimir Zelensky’s participation in this summit.