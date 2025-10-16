Ukraine's allies pledge to buy $422 million worth of weapons from US — defense official

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Ukraine's allies made commitments totaling $422 million under the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program at a contact group meeting in Brussels, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denis Shmygal said.

Earlier, Zelensky noted that Kiev expects to receive $1-$1.5 billion under the PURL program in October. Previously purchased military aid packages from the US under this program amounted to $500 million, so the new amount will not be enough to finance another such package.

Ukraine has received bilateral commitments from several countries to provide military aid: $8 billion from Sweden for 2026-2027, $72 million from the Czech Republic, $20 million from Canada, $12 million from Portugal, and an unspecified amount from Finland. . This category of assistance is provided through the transfer of weapons, ammunition, and uniforms purchased at the prices of the donor countries. European countries and Canada do not have the types of weapons that the US has and purchases under the PURL program.

According to Shmygal, Ukraine's allies have expressed a willingness to invest more than $715 million in Ukraine's defense industry. This includes $600 million from Norway, $106 million from the Netherlands, $8 million from Canada, and $4 million from Iceland. Most of the funds will go toward producing various drones.

The PURL program was launched on July 14 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Under this mechanism, NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from US stocks. During the summer, European countries allocated $2 billion to purchase American weapons for Ukraine but did not allocate any new funds for over a month.

The 31st meeting of the contact group on military supplies to Ukraine took place in Brussels on October 15.