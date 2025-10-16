Madagascar’s president confirms leaving country — AFP

HARARE, October 16. /TASS/. Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has officially confirmed that he had left the country in a communique sent by his inner circle to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Earlier, Rajoelina said he was in a safe location. His whereabouts are unknown.

On September 25, anti-government demonstrations erupted in Madagascar demanding the resignation of Rajoelina. The president refused to step down, but eventually fled the country for an unknown destination, citing assassination threats. On October 14, the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, dismissed him over his absence. The decision was approved by the Supreme Constitutional Court.

The Court suggested that Colonel Michael Randrianirina who led the military taking over the Ambohitsorohitra presidential palace lead the country.

On October 17, Randrianirina will be sworn in as the country’s interim president until a new election is held.

Rajoelina said these steps were illegitimate.