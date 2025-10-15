NATO defense ministers agree to implement several new drone protection projects

BRUSSELS, October 15. /TASS/. NATO defense ministers have agreed to launch several new initiatives aimed at strengthening protection against drones, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced at a press conference following a regular meeting in Brussels.

"NATO will implement a number of additional counter-drone measures that will build on, and expand, and accelerate our ability to counter drones. Earlier this month, nine allies came together along with Ukraine to support Denmark's ability to counter potential drone threats," Rutte recalled.

He added that NATO would utilize its military procurement mechanisms to help member states develop and deploy innovative anti-drone technologies. According to Rutte, these systems will also be provided to Ukraine to bolster its defenses.

The secretary-general noted that during the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, several more NATO members are expected to announce their participation in a joint program to procure weapons for Ukraine from the United States.