Hungary cannot and will not refuse oil and gas from Russia — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Hungary does not intend to refuse oil and gas supplies from Russia, as it will not be able to meet its energy needs without them, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow.

He noted that EU leaders are putting pressure on Hungary to abandon Russian oil and gas.

"But we are being cut from the Russian gas source the remaining infrastructure will not be able to supply the country," the foreign minister said.

The same applies to oil supplies from Russia, which are delivered via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline. According to Szijjarto, other hydrocarbon supply routes to Hungary cannot yet replace the volumes provided by the Turkish Stream gas pipeline and the Druzhba oil pipeline.

"We really cherish our cooperation with our Russian partners and colleagues in the field of energy. Why? - Because of our experience. We have never been let down, the deliveries have always arrived, when we needed more we got more, when we needed less - we got less. Contacts were always respected. My question is why we should cut this relationship?" the minister noted.

He assured that, thanks to cooperation with Russia, Hungary is now "safe " in terms of energy supplies. "We have long-term contracts with Gazprom," Szijjarto recalled, adding that Hungarian companies also purchase energy from other sources, including LNG shipped by sea to Croatia.

The Foreign Minister stressed that Hungary intends to continue to be guided by its national interests in resolving these issues.