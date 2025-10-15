Major players favor ending acute phase of Ukrainian conflict — CSTO chief

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The West is showing an increasingly critical approach to escalation in relations with Moscow, becoming more and more in favor of bringing the acute phase of the Ukrainian conflict to an end, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary-General Imangali Tasmagambetov said in an article, published by Russia’s National Defense monthly.

"On the Western flank, we are seeing an increasingly critical attitude to the policy of escalation in relations with Russia, shown by a number of European countries," he said.

In his opinion, the progress of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and the start of the negotiation process "demonstrates that a number of major players are willing to bring the acute phase of the conflict to an end."

The CSTO chief went on to say that the organization’s secretariat "welcomes the start of the negotiation process on Ukraine.".