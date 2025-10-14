US congresswoman says Russian files on Kennedy’s assassination to be studied by experts

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, said a group of experts will begin examining Russia’s archives on the assassination of 35th US President John F. Kennedy (JFK) on Wednesday.

"I have received a hard copy of the report on JFK’s assassination from the Ambassador of Russia. A team of experts is enroute to my office in the morning to begin translation and full review of documents. We will be uploading as soon as we can," she wrote on the X social network.

"This is of massive historical significance," the lawmaker added, thanking the Russian embassy for the handover.

The Russian embassy in the United States said Ambassador Alexander Darchiev received the lawmaker at his residence and handed over to her Russian archive files. According to the embassy, the files are based on declassified Soviet documents and will be officially published in Russia in November.

John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was killed in Dallas during a campaign trip to Texas on November 22, 1963. The board formed to look into the crime came to the conclusion that the murder was the work of Lee Harvey Oswald, who acted alone, and was not part of a major conspiracy. According to the commission, the shots were fired from the sixth floor of a building housing a school book depository in the city’s central square. This is where a scoped rifle and spent brass were found.