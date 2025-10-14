Trump says US should be cautious in relations with China

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Washington should show caution in relations with Beijing.

"We have to be careful with China. Look, I have a great relationship with [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping], but sometimes it gets testy because China likes to take advantage of people, and they can't take advantage of us, but we have a fair relationship with China, and I think it'll be fine. And if it's not, that's okay too," he told reporters during a meeting with his Argentinean counterpart Javier Milei at the White House.

Speaking about other countries’ cooperation with China, the US leader said: "Everybody deals with China. They have to deal with us too."

Trump also said that he would oppose any defense cooperation between Argentina and China.

"You can do some trade, but you certainly shouldn't be doing beyond that. Certainly shouldn't be doing anything having to do with the military, with China. And if that's what's happening, I'd be very upset about that," the US president said.