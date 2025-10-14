Washington ready to increase pressure on Russia — US Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent assured visiting Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko at a meeting in Washington that the United States is ready to collaborate with its G7 allies to "significantly escalate pressure on Russia."

According to a press release from the US Treasury Department, Bessent "reiterated the United States’ commitment to working with G7 partners to significantly escalate pressure on Russia." He "stressed the need for European allies to ratchet up their pressure campaign not only against Russia," but also against any economy that purchases Russian oil.

Also, Bessent expressed gratitude to Sviridenko for her continued support of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Earlier, the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak, announced that a Ukrainian delegation led by Sviridenko is heading to the United States to ask for weapons. The Ukrainian side expects to discuss strengthening its air defenses and "strike capabilities," Yermak said. The Ukrainian delegation will also discuss energy cooperation ahead of winter, he specified.