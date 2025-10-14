NATO allies to make significant statement on weapons for Ukraine on Wednesday — US envoy

NEW YORK, October 14. /TASS/. US allies in NATO intend to make an important statement on October 15 regarding the allocation of funds for purchasing weapons for Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated, as reported by Bloomberg news agency.

Whitaker noted that Ukraine has the capability to purchase armaments from the United States using funds provided primarily by European partners under the PURL program, which he described as operating "smoothly and efficiently."

"Right now we’re just expecting our European allies to continue to buy and there’ll be like I said some big announcements I expect tomorrow," the US envoy to the North Atlantic Alliance said. In his opinion, this should contribute to creating a scenario for achieving a peace deal.