Madagascar coup leader announces two-year transitional period — Reuters

HARARE, October 14. /TASS/. The leader of the military faction that has seized power in Madagascar, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, has announced the start of a transitional period set to last for two years until new elections are held, Reuters reported.

"The period of societal transformation will last a maximum of two years," the agency quotes him as stating. "During this time, a referendum will be held on the draft of a new constitution, followed by elections for the gradual establishment of new government institutions.".