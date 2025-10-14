West interested in prolonging Ukraine conflict — Belarusian Security Council

MINSK, October 14. /TASS/. Only Moscow and Kiev are capable of ending the conflict in Ukraine, while the West is interested in seeing it continue, Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich said.

"To stop the Ukrainian conflict, according to President [of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko], political will and a decision by the Ukrainian leadership are needed - and, of course, by the Russian leadership as well," he said in an interview with the First Information Channel.

Volfovich emphasized that the West has no intention of preventing the conflict from dragging on. "The West will do nothing to stop the conflict. We can see this through their actions and deeds," the Security Council secretary noted.