Servicemen supporting Madagascar’s opposition seize power — news agency

HARARE, October 14. /TASS/. A group of servicemen supporting Madagascar’s opposition declared that they had seized power in the country and dissolved the previous governmental institutions, Reuters reported, citing a military official.

"We have taken the power," the news agency quoted Colonel Michael Randrianirina as saying on national radio.

According to the defense official, the National Assembly (the lower chamber of parliament) is the only remaining functional governmental institution after the dissolution of others. It previously voted to oust President Andry Rajoelina.

In turn, the president dissolved the National Assembly. His exact location is currently unknown.

The internal political crisis in Madagascar began on September 25 with mass protests by young people over power and water outages. These protests then led to demands that the president step down. Rajoelina said that he was willing to negotiate with the opposition but refused to step down. He said that he was hiding "in a safe place" and would continue to run the country from there.