Israel identifies remains of four hostages returned from Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. The National Institute of Forensic Medicine of Israel has identified the remains of four hostages killed in the Gaza Strip, who were returned to Israel on Monday, the army said.

It mentioned two names, Guy Iluz and Bipin Joshi. The names of the other two identified victims have not yet been disclosed, pending the consent of their relatives.

The army said that at the time of the Hamas October 7 attack Iluz was at the Nova music festival in Kibbutz Reim near the border with the Palestinian enclave. He tried to escape, but was wounded, taken hostage and brought to Gaza. "Guy died of his wounds without receiving proper medical treatment while being held captive by Hamas. He was 26 years old at the time of his death," the statement said.

The other victim, Nepalese citizen Bipin Joshi, came to Israel to study. He was abducted by radicals from a hideout in the border village of Alumim. "It is assumed that he was killed in captivity in the first months of the war," the army said.

Four coffins with the remains of the hostages killed in Gaza were handed over to Israel through the staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross on the evening of October 13. On the morning of the same day, all 20 hostages who remained alive in Gaza were released and returned to Israel. Hamas still holds the bodies of 28 dead. They should be returned as soon as possible under the peace deal.

Israel immediately expressed dissatisfaction that at the first stage of the return of the remains, the radicals returned only four bodies out of 28. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called this a deviation from the agreement and warned that further delaying the entire process by the radicals would have consequences.