Belarus, US continue contacts in line with strategic interests — State Security Committee

MINSK, October 14. /TASS/. Contacts between Minsk and Washington continue in line with the countries' strategic interests, Belarusian State Security Committee Chairman Ivan Tertel said.

"The Belarus-US contacts continue in line with the strategic interests of both Belarus and the US. That is why these talks continue," he told the Pervy Informatsionny TV channel.

Tertel added that "positive trends are underway." "But we understand that each side has its own national interests. We have national interests, too, which is why we protect them," he explained.