Palestine needs international assurance of non-aggression by Israel — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Palestine needs international assurances of non-aggression from Israel, ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"We want to stop the killings and attacks from Israel. This is the most important thing for us," the ambassador said. "But the second point is that we want international guarantees on the world stage that will prevent Israel from attacking Gaza again."

"Russia's position in this issue would be very important. What [Russian Foreign] Minister [Sergey] Lavrov pointed out is true. But the main thing now is to stop the war, and then we’ll see.".