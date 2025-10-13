Witkoff gave Hamas Trump’s personal guarantee that Gaza war would not restart — TV

DOHA, October 13. /TASS/. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff conveyed US President Donald Trump’s personal assurance that Israel will not resume hostilities in the Gaza Strip to Hamas officials in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh, the Al Araby television channel said, citing a source.

According to the source, the Hamas delegation led by head of Hamas Gaza office Khalil al-Hayya, met with Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner after a round of talks in Sharm El Sheikh. "Witkoff conveyed to the Hamas delegation Trump’s verbal reassurance that the war will not resume," the source said.

The Axios portal said earlier, citing sources, that last week Witkoff and Kushner met with Hamas representatives in Sharm El Sheikh in the presence of the Egyptian and Turkish intel chiefs and senior Qatari officials. During the 45-minute talks, Trump’s envoy said that hostages were rather a burden than an advantage for Hamas and suggested people be released on both sides of the border. He also confirmed that Trump had supported all the 20 provisions of the peace plan and would see to it that all of them be implemented. After the meeting, Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad conveyed to the Americans that the Palestinian side had accepted the deal.

On Monday, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all the 20 living hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The hostages were handed over to the Israeli military through the Red Cross and are already in Israel’s territory. In turn, Israel will release 1,968 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life or long sentences.