Trump plans to meet with Xi Jinping in South Korea — US official

WASHINGTON, October 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has said.

"President Trump said that the tariffs would not go into effect until November 1. He will be meeting with Party Chair Xi in Korea. I believe that meeting will still be on," he said in an interview with the Fox Business TV channel.

On October 10, the US president expressed doubts about the practicability of talks with the Chinese leader. On the same day, he said he would raise tariffs on Chinese products to 100% starting on November 1, as well as introduce export control measures on software. The total US tariffs on Chinese goods could reach 130%. On October 9, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced the toughening of control measures with regard to rare-earth metal exports and related technologies.

During the last week of October, a number of events along the APEC lines will take place in Gyeongju in South Korea, including a meeting of member states’ foreign and economy ministers on October 29-30, as well as the alliance’s summit on October 31-November 1. According to Yonhap, currently, the visit’s dates are being coordinated. It is possible that Trump will visit South Korea on October 29-30. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun believes that Gyeongju will be the site of a top-level meeting between Seoul and Washington. He also said that a meeting between Trump and Xi was highly likely.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is an intergovernmental dialogue forum, established in 1989 and uniting 21 economies, including Russia, which joined in 1998. Its main goal is facilitating stable economic growth and deepening regional integration.