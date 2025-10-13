Israel confers Trump highest honor for Gaza efforts

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. Israel has decided to grant US President Donald Trump its highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Honor, the office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced.

The statement noted that the award recognizes Trump’s contributions to the release of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip. The announcement coincides with the US leader’s visit to Israel, which started on Monday. The medal will be presented to him "in the coming months," with the exact time and location still to be finalized, the office added.

"President Trump’s legacy will be remembered for generations by the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Through his tireless efforts, President Trump not only helped bring our loved ones home but also laid the foundation for a new era in the Middle East, built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future. It will be my great honor to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor," President Herzog said about the decision.

The Presidential Medal of Honor was established in Israel in 2012 under the initiative of the country’s ninth president, Shimon Peres. It is awarded for contributions to Israeli society and humanitarian achievements globally. The first recipient was Henry Kissinger in 2012, and over the years, it has been awarded to figures such as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Angela Merkel.

During the presidency of Reuven Rivlin (2014-2021), the medal was not awarded. The tradition was revived by the current head of state, Isaac Herzog. In 2022, he presented the award to Milos Zeman, Joe Biden, and Nicos Anastasiades, who at the time held office as presidents of the Czech Republic, the United States, and Cyprus, respectively.