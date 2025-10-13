FACTBOX: Two batches of Israeli hostages released

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. The Israeli military has received the first group of seven freed hostages from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Gaza Strip, the army press service reported. Later, thirteen more hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, and they appear to be in stable condition, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

TASS has compiled the key details of the release.

Hostages’ condition

- The Israeli army received the first group of released hostages from ICRC representatives in Gaza.

- According to the army’s statement, the seven released hostages are: Matan Angrest, brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, Alon Ohel, Eitan Mor, Omri Miran, and Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

- The Kan state broadcaster reported that they are in stable condition and able to walk unaided.

- Thirteen additional Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, and they appear to be in satisfactory condition, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

- After an initial medical examination, the freed hostages will be transferred to hospitals for full check-ups.

- No photos or videos of the released hostages have been made public so far.

- A total of 20 hostages abducted on October 7, 2023, were scheduled to be released throughout the day in Gaza.

- The list reportedly includes Maxim Kharkin, a native of Donbass.

ICRC’s role

- The ICRC has confirmed the launch of an operation to support the release and transfer of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

- The organization will take custody of hostages held in Gaza and hand them over to Israeli authorities.

- The ICRC will also facilitate the transfer of the remains of the deceased.

- In a parallel operation, ICRC staff will transport Palestinian prisoners from Israeli detention facilities to Gaza and the West Bank.

- The organization emphasized that the responsibility for ensuring the security of these operations rests with the parties to the agreement.

The deal

- On October 6, Israeli and Hamas delegations resumed indirect talks aimed at resolving the Gaza crisis.

- On October 9, the two sides agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan previously proposed by US President Donald Trump.

- The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect at 9 a.m. GMT on October 10.

- A "Peace Summit" is scheduled to convene in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13 to mark the formal signing of the agreement.

- Donald Trump has said that the conflict in the Gaza Strip is over, Reuters reported.