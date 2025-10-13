First seven hostages released in Gaza arrive in Israel — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. A group numbering seven Israeli hostages, released in the Gaza Strip, accompanied by the military, has crossed the border and arrived in Israel, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

The army press service listed the names of the seven released hostages: Eitan Mor, Alon Ohel, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran and Matan Angrest.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) received the first group of seven hostages released in Gaza handed over by staffers from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the army press service said.

"Seven returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," it said in a statement.

Overall, the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas is supposed to release 20 living hostages held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

"The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on," the military said.

On October 9, US President Donald Trump stated that the Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt had yielded an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan. According to the US leader, phase one provides for the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions inside Gaza. Immediately after that, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump and invited him to speak at the Knesset (Israeli parliament).

Overnight on October 10, Netanyahu’s office said that the government had approved the hostage release deal. The Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect at 9:00 a.m. GMT and Israeli troops began positioning themselves along adjusted deployment lines. From this time, a 72-hour countdown started until the release of the hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the embattled enclave.