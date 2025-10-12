MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Fire Point, a company with links to Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and the head of his office, Andrey Yermak, has misappropriated funds originally meant for strengthening Ukrainian air defenses, a Russian security official told TASS.

"Following Russian strikes on Ukraine’s firing ranges and critical infrastructure, the Ukrainian military command was heavily criticized for failing to repel Russian drones and missiles with their air defenses," the security official said. "Ukrainian human rights activist and former Verkhovna Rada member Vitaly Kupriy said that the money allocated for boosting Ukrainian air defenses was embezzled by Fire Point, affiliated with Zelensky and Yermak," he revealed.

According to the official, the Kiev regime used the air defense funds to buy the license to manufacture the British FP-5 missile and called its analogue Flamingo.

Earlier, a number of Ukrainian military experts acknowledged that Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian facilities have been increasingly effective.