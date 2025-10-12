{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Firm linked to Zelensky misuses funds meant for Ukrainian air defense — Russian security

According to the Russian security official, the Kiev regime used the air defense funds to buy the license to manufacture the British FP-5 missile and called its analogue Flamingo

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Fire Point, a company with links to Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and the head of his office, Andrey Yermak, has misappropriated funds originally meant for strengthening Ukrainian air defenses, a Russian security official told TASS.

"Following Russian strikes on Ukraine’s firing ranges and critical infrastructure, the Ukrainian military command was heavily criticized for failing to repel Russian drones and missiles with their air defenses," the security official said. "Ukrainian human rights activist and former Verkhovna Rada member Vitaly Kupriy said that the money allocated for boosting Ukrainian air defenses was embezzled by Fire Point, affiliated with Zelensky and Yermak," he revealed.

According to the official, the Kiev regime used the air defense funds to buy the license to manufacture the British FP-5 missile and called its analogue Flamingo.

Earlier, a number of Ukrainian military experts acknowledged that Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian facilities have been increasingly effective.

Ukraine
Ukraine crisis
Trump thinks Putin 'is going to settle' Ukraine conflict
The US leader thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin would look great if he got this settled
Read more
Russia creating, successfully testing new weapons, says Putin
The head of state pointed out that Russia already holds advanced armaments in its intercontinental, naval and aerial components
Read more
Europe doesn’t believe Russia will use nuke arms, ready for reckless steps — opinion
According to Azarov, Europe needs to be reassured that "Russia has the right to deliver a preemptive strike defending itself or respond as it should in such a situation"
Read more
Russia to respond to seizure of its assets with very tough measures — Foreign Ministry
The West is seeking to confiscate Russian assets to compensate for the heavy costs of maintaining "the bloody Ukrainian conflict and the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Medvedev notes ‘enemies are tense’ as he visits North Korea
A United Russia delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council came to Pyongyang at the invitation of WPK’s Central Committee
Read more
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 2.96% to 2,638.37 points, while the RTS Index added 3.13% to 1,020.93 points
Read more
Russia’s response to Tomahawks in Kiev could be military cooperation with Cuba — expert
Alexander Stepanov said the ratified agreement expands the military cooperation
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Russian forces expanding zone under their control near Konstantinovka in DPR
According to Pushilin, Ukraine continues to deploy additional troops to Konstantinovka
Read more
Venezuelan MP denounces Machado as Nobel Peace Prize winner, calls choice 'outrageous'
Willian Rodriguez said the Nobel Peace Prize has lost its credibility in recent years
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Rosstat preliminarily estimates Russia’s GDP growth in Q2 2025 at 1.1%
In calculating GDP dynamics, industry statistics indicators were used, which showed production growth in a number of types of economic activity
Read more
Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities, military deployment points — top brass
TASS compiled the main information about the situation in the special military operation zone over the past 24 hours
Read more
Ukraine's default is out in the open — ex-Ukrainian PM Azarov
In September, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko admitted that the country's 2025 budget is short of funds for the military, and the government will have to request an additional $7.2 billion increase
Read more
Moscow, Baku never halted contacts — Kremlin spokesman
He also noted that despite the strains in relations between the two countries, their trade continued to grow
Read more
Turkey, Syria’s security indivisible — top Turkish diplomat
According to the top Turkish diplomat, the sides "discussed joint steps to take to ensure Syria’s security while respecting its territorial integrity"
Read more
Afghan Air Force attacks Pakistan — TV
The strike was in response to Pakistan's attack on Taliban positions near the Afghan-Pakistani border, TOLO News reports
Read more
Cryptocurrency market capitalization slumps by $400 billion in 24 hours
At 03:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 10, capitalization stood at $4.14 trillion, while at 03:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 11 at $3.74 trillion
Read more
Lavrov, Valdai Club experts to discuss ways to resolve Middle East issue
The top Russian diplomat earlier pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was another example of a regional tragedy created by US policies
Read more
Israeli army completes first phase of redeploying troops in Gaza — Witkoff
The US presidential envoy noted that this officially marks the beginning of a 72-hour period where Israeli hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas must be released
Read more
US Central Command head confirms there to be no US military presence in Gaza
Brad Cooper also announced work on the creation of a Civil-Military Coordination Center
Read more
North Korea shows missile systems, tanks, howitzers at parade in Pyongyang — KCNA
A column of strategic forces marched in front of the stands, entrusted, as KCNA points out, with a "nuclear sword," and a column of special forces units
Read more
China to inevitably become world’s leading economy, Putin believes
The Russian president points at the fact that the Chinese economy is already bigger than the US one
Read more
Trump blames Ukraine crisis on 'bad policy' by his predecessors
The US leader often expresses regret at inhering the Ukraine crisis from the previous Democratic-led administration
Read more
Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry announces completion of operation in Pakistan — TV
According to TOLO News, the operation was successful and ended at midnight local time
Read more
Ukraine eliminates group of its own soldiers for attempting to surrender in Kharkov Region
They clarified that at least six Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of the mass drone attack
Read more
Zelensky asks for air truce in wake of explosions in Ukraine
He stated that a unilateral ceasefire in the sky is quite possible
Read more
Russia’s top brass unveils video of VR headset-controlled drones hammering Kiev’s troops
It is mentioned that the drone can accelerate to 170 km/h and is highly maneuverable
Read more
Hungary starts collecting signatures for petition against Brussels' military plans — Orban
Hungarian Prime Minister said that "a few weeks ago, Brussels' military plan was presented in Copenhagen: Europe pays, Ukrainians fight, and Russia will be exhausted"
Read more
Woman dies after Ukrainian drone attack on car in Kursk Region
According to the governor, three other passengers were hot hurt
Read more
Sailors of missile cruiser Moskva to continue service in Navy, commander-in-chief says
Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov has met with the crew of the Moskva missile cruiser
Read more
Average price of Urals crude oil totals $50.51 per barrel from Jan. 15 to Feb .14
Currently, the oil export duty stands at $12.8
Read more
Ukrainian civilians support Russian soldiers in frontline areas
The newspaper reports locals hosting Russian soldiers in their homes
Read more
Hostage release to begin early on October 13 — PM office spokesperson
She also said that Israel is ready to receive the bodies of 28 deceased hostages after the living ones are released
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Gazprom, Kazakhstan ink memorandum on new gas pipeline
The parties also signed a term sheet on long-term development of Kazakh gas in Russia
Read more
Death toll due to heavy rains in Mexico reach 41
Search operations continue for 27 missed people
Read more
Putin gives take on new Russian weapons, Nobel Peace Prize, impetus from Alaska summit
The President emphasized that Russia and the US shared an understanding about resolving the Ukraine conflict peacefully
Read more
Read more
Russia wipes out group of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov Region
According to the source, IDs found at the scene confirmed the identities of the three men
Read more
Russia advances on Stavki in DPR with front about 20 km wide — expert
On October 9, Marochko told TASS that Russian units had wedged almost one km into the defense of the Ukrainian army at Stavki since the beginning of the week
Read more
Ukrainian army gets into pocket between Kuzminovka, Vyyemka in DPR — expert
The military expert noted that at the moment, the soldiers of the Ukrainian army have not expressed a desire to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender
Read more
Trump, Zelensky discuss possibility of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev — Axios
The news outlet did not specify whether the US made a final decision on this matter
Read more
Russian aircraft destroy IS economic infrastructure in Syria
Russian warplanes deliver up to 150 strikes daily to support the Syrian army, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Roscosmos reaffirms plans to test-launch advanced Soyuz-5 rocket in December
The new rocket is set to become fully operational in 2028
Read more
Hamas refuses to participate in Gaza summit in Egypt — AFP
As of now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not commented on his participation in the summit
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Israel’s military campaign not over, with its enemies seeking to attack again — Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that there are still major security challenges ahead
Read more
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize
The activist received the prize "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy"
Read more
Russia is one of main food suppliers to global market — Putin
"Our high-quality products - grain, vegetable oils, fish, confectionery, and many others - are known and appreciated in more than 160 countries around the globe," the Russian leader said
Read more
Russian army entered Konstantinovka in Donetsk People’s Republic
Russian servicemen entered the city after a dash from the side of Predtechino settlement, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Blaze at apartment building in LPR’s Alchevsk kills two — Russian Emergencies Ministry
The reason for the emergency is currently being established
Read more
Belarusian president urges calm over potential US Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine
Lukashenko suggested that US President Donald Trump employs a tactical approach to sensitive security issues, alternating between pressure and de-escalation
Read more
Russia’s air strike destroys dozens of Ukrainian troops in Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye area
The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike by FAB-1500 and FAB-500 bombs on the Ukrainian army’s deployment and amassment areas in Gulyaipole
Read more
Ukraine imposes sanctions on eight Russian, North Korea individuals
Also Vladimir Zelensky imposed sanctions on 14 legal entities from various countries
Read more
Zelensky says had another phone call with Trump
According to Zelensky, the topics included Ukraine’s military needs and energy issues
Read more
Poland moving troops to its borders, rehearsing Kaliningrad’s blockade — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Poland, along with the Baltic states, is one of the leaders in saturating the Russian border with HIMARS missile systems with ATACMS and GMLRS
Read more
Russia plans regular routes to Spitsbergen may begin within year — minister
Russia's operations on Spitsbergen continue for more than 90 years
Read more
Putin explains why Russia-Arab summit was postponed
The Russian leader stressed that it had been his initiative
Read more
Palestinian president, Qatari emir to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt — media
According to its sources, the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh will also be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Turkish president to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt on October 13
According to the Turkish president’s office, Erdogan is expected "to speak at the summit and hold consultations with the leaders of participating countries"
Read more
Press review: Ukraine plans Tomahawk strikes on Russia and Canada may join Baltic clash
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 8th
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack on Feodosia oil depot ignites blaze — head of Crimea
No one has been injured, the head of the republic Sergey Aksyonov reported
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack Belgorod Region with 65 UAVs in one day, governor says
A man was injured in the village of Sergeyevka as a result of a drone explosion
Read more
Trump thinks Putin 'is going to settle' Ukraine conflict
The US leader thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin would look great if he got this settled
Read more
Russia to reciprocate, if Finland takes neutral stance on Ukraine — senior legislator
Vladimir Dzhabarov pointed out that Finland has recently taken increasingly Russophobic positions
Read more
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
During the week, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Madagascar’s presidential administration announces attempted coup d'etat — portal
"The only way out of the current crisis is through dialogue," the Orange portal wrote
Read more
Press review: Brussels seeks military boost while Turkic bloc may evolve into alliance
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 9th
Read more
Ukrainian drone hits passenger bus in DPR’s Gorlovka
No reports on potential casualties were immediately available
Read more
200 Palestinian police officers to control Rafah checkpoint on Egypt-Gaza border
According to the source, work is underway to prepare for the checkpoint’s opening scheduled for October 14
Read more
American company Viatris takes Viagra off the market in Russia — ministry
Currently, Russia has the technological capability to manufacture drugs with INN sildenafil from various stages, including the full cycle, including the synthesis of the pharmaceutical substance (8 out of 36 companies)
Read more
Hamas defeated thanks to military pressure, diplomacy — Israeli top brass
On October 9, Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Venezuela ready to hand control of state oil company to Russia’s Rosneft — paper
The initiative was put forward with an aim to secure the writeoff of Venezuela’s debt to Russia in exchange
Read more
Six injured as Ukraine launches 21 attacks on Donbass region in past day
A private home, a bus, passenger cars and an infrastructure facility were damaged
Read more
Trump says never cancelled meeting with Xi, but unsure if it will take place
"But I’m going to be there regardless, so I would assume we might have it," the American leader told
Read more
China to take countermeasures if Trump increases tariffs — ministry
"Threatening by imposition of high duties at every turn is not the best way of interacting with China," the ministry stressed
Read more
PM Lecornu forms France’s new government
Former labor minister Catherine Vautrin has been appointed minister of the armed forces
Read more
Position of Swiss President on Russian assets is glimmer of common sense — Ambassador
"Russia has made conclusions for itself long ago in respect of pseudo-neutrality of the confederation," Sergey Garmonin added
Read more
Sony seeks to register Xperia, Walkman, Bravia brand logos in Russia
The Sony applications are associated with the Walkman, Bravia and Xperia brands
Read more
37 Ukrainian drones shot down over several Russian regions on Sunday evening
17 of them were destroyed over Crimea
Read more
Hamas expressed condolences to Qatar in connection with death of diplomats
The movement wishes all the victims the soonest possible recovery, official spokesman of Hamas Izzat al-Rishq said
Read more
Kremlin aide points to Anchorage agreements as "guiding star" for Ukraine settlement
TASS has compiled the main points from Yury Ushakov’s statements
Read more
Reporters without Borders condemns staged journalist’s murder in Ukraine
Read more
Moldova repeats mistakes of other by making Russia its antagonist — Kremlin
One country has already made such a mistake, "It did not bring any good to this one country," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukrainian forces shell Zaporozhye Region, at least 9 explosions recorded — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky noted that the danger of repeated strikes remains
Read more
Foreign customers eye Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
The full-size model of the Su-57E fighter will be demonstrated at the Aero India 2021 aerospace show that will run in the Indian city of Bangalore on February 3-5
Read more
Israel not to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt — PM’s office
According to her, not a single Israeli representative will take part in it
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
20 countries confirm participation in Gaza peace summit in Egypt
The Gaza peace summit is being convened in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas
Read more
Palestinian groups confirm readiness to release Israeli hostages in time — TV
The Hamas official also said that the mediators continue working on the problem stemming from Israel’s refusal to release a number of Palestinians suggested by the Palestinian side as par of the deal
Read more
CIS leaders establish CIS Plus platform
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow supports the creation of a new format, as it will allow for more active involvement of other countries and international organizations in cooperation with the CIS
Read more
US Senate approves military spending for 2026 in amount of $900 billion
The bill extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through 2028 and expands funding for the program to $500 million
Read more
Russia to continue strengthening technological sovereignty of agricultural sector — Putin
"We will also encourage domestic research innovations in breeding, genetics, agricultural machinery production, food processing technologies, and the development of new veterinary medicines," the president added
Read more
Not yet clear when exactly Hamas will begin releasing hostages — source
The release of hostages may begin on October 13, an Israeli military source said
Read more
Macron may dissolve parliament if no deal on PM reached — newspaper
According to Le Parisien, Emmanuel Macron’s main scenario until recently involved bringing back his longtime ally Sebastien Lecornu to help form a new cabinet
Read more
Cuban president says Nobel Peace Prize award to Machado shameful
Machado is an opposition former member of the Venezuelan parliament
Read more
West’s business isolation of Russia failed — Russian senator
He noted that Mercedes sustained serious losses after leaving Russia’s market
Read more
Russia hands over another 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen to Ukraine — source
Kiev has not handed over a single body to the Russian side
Read more