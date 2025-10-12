Jordanian King among those attending Gaza summit on October 13 — TV

TUNIS, October 12. /TASS/. Jordan's King Abdullah II will participate in the Peace Summit to be held on October 13 in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh on the occasion of the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, TV channel Al Mamlaka reported.

According to its information, the monarch is invited to a meeting involving leaders from 20 countries, chaired by the United States and Egypt.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is reportedly also among the confirmed participants, with Merz’s spokesman earlier stating that "Germany will actively contribute to the implementation of the peace plan, primarily aiming to ensure a stable ceasefire regime and the provision of humanitarian aid."

However, as per the Indian Express, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation but has not yet confirmed his participation, with the newspaper noting a potential meeting with Trump should he attend.

The Palestinian National Authority, for its part, appears excluded from the proceedings, with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reporting that President Mahmoud Abbas was not invited, as the authority is allegedly "not included in US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza." A Palestinian request for a meeting with President el-Sisi has so far gone unanswered.

Conversely, Iran has declined to attend despite receiving an invitation, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The Israeli military announced on Friday that the Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect from 9:00 a.m. GMT and the Israeli troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines. From this time, a 72-hour countdown started until the release of hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the embattled enclave.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said in the early hours on October 10 that the government had approved the deal for the release of hostages, both alive and dead. On October 9, US President Donald Trump stated that the Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt had yielded an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan. According to the US leader, phase one provides for the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions inside Gaza.