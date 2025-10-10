Trump plans summit on Gaza during his visit to Egypt — Axios

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to take part in a meeting of the leaders of a number of countries on Gaza during his visit to Egypt next week, the Axios portal said, citing its sources.

"President Trump plans to hold a summit of world leaders on Gaza during his visit to Egypt next week, according to four sources with knowledge," it said.

"Leaders or foreign ministers from Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Indonesia are expected to participate," it cited the sources. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu so far is not expected to take part in the meeting, which "is being organized by Egyptian president Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, who has already reached out to several European and Arab leaders with invitations."

"U.S. officials confirmed Trump plans to attend the summit. The White House declined to comment," Axios said, adding that the meeting may take place in Sharm El Sheikh on October 13 or 14.

Earlier, the Egyptian president stated that if a ceasefire agreement was reached during talks in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh, US President Donald Trump should be present at its signing ceremony.

Indirect talks between the delegations of Israel and Hamas resumed in Sharm el-Sheikh late on October 6, with Egypt, Qatar and the United States acting as mediators. Hamas and Israel have already exchanged, through the mediators, the lists of hostages and prisoners who are expected to be released under the Gaza deal.

Negotiations Israel-Hamas

On October 9, US President Donald Trump stated that the Israel-Hamas talks in Egypt had yielded an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan. According to the US leader, phase one provides for the release of all hostages in the near future and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions inside Gaza. In exchange for the release of hostages, Israel will free a large group of Palestinians from its prisons.