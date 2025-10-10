European Commission urges G7 members to expropriate Russian sovereign assets

BRUSSELS, October 10. /TASS/. The European Commission urges countries of the Group of Seven, to expropriate Russian sovereign assets in their jurisdiction under the scheme of the so-called "reparation loan" not yet endorsed by the EU member-countries, Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis said at a press conference after the EU finance ministers meeting.

"What we are discussing is possibility for G7 members to use also or apply similar mechanisms as reparation loans to Russian sovereign assets located in their territories and, for example, the UK and Canada have expressed interest in following this European example," Dombrovskis said.

Ukraine needs external funding at the level of $60 bln in 2026-2027, he added.