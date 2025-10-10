Kim Jong Un promises to build 'socialist paradise' in North Korea — news agency

SEOUL, October 10. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has announced his intention to build a "prosperous socialist paradise" in the country, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

On October 9, he delivered a speech at a special gathering in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea's establishment. "With faith in the people who support our party and in unity with them, I will make this country even more prosperous and beautiful and build the most wonderful socialist paradise in the world," Kim Jong Un said.

According to him, life in North Korea can significantly improve and that the set goals can be achieved if the North Korean people continue to work hard.

The Russian delegation at the anniversary celebrations is headed by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and United Russia party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.