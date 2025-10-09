Possibility exists that Israel may want to restart war in Gaza — Turkish MFA

ANKARA, October 9. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that there is a possibility the Israeli government may want to restart the war in Gaza.

"Problems can always arise. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has a certain track record, and we know how unreliable he is on some issues, particularly regarding peace. Israel might be tempted to restart the war. The international community is currently on high alert regarding this. After all, once the hostage situation is resolved, Israel will have no arguments left to maintain its own legitimacy. We must anticipate that certain problems will arise in practice. This is inevitable," Fidan told Turkish media in Paris.