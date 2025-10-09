Trump does not believe in Russia’s attack on Finland, ready to protect NATO allies

WASHINGTON, October 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he does not believe in the threat of Russia potentially attacking Finland and considers the possibility of this happening very low.

However, during a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in the White House, the US leader noted that his administration would defend Finland if the European nation was attacked by Russia, noting that Finland is a member of the NATO alliance.

"But I don’t think that’s going to happen," Trump said. "I think the chances of that are very, very small," he added. The US president did stress that the US would defend Finland in the event of such an attack as the country is "a member of NATO."