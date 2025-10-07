Georgian police detain four more participants in riots in Tbilisi — interior ministry

TBILISI, October 7. /TASS/. The Georgian police have detained four more participants in the October 4 riots in Tbilisi, bringing the overall number of those detained to 17, Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Darakhvelidze said.

"As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers detained four more people on the basis of a court ruling," he said, adding that three more participants in the upheavals have been identified and are currently wanted by the police.

On October 4, the opposition held a rally in downtown Tbilisi. The organizers, who announced plans to oust the government, urged from the stage to "take the keys to the presidential palace," after which some protesters moved toward the residence. The crowd tore down the fence, but riot police dispersed them using water cannons and tear gas. Late on October 5, police detained five rally leaders for incitement to overthrow the government and organizing mass violence. They face up to nine years in prison. According to earlier reports, 13 rioters were detained.