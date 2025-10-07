Israeli strikes kill 1,700 medics in Gaza over two years of aggression — health ministry

CAIRO, October 7. /TASS/. At least 1,701 healthcare workers have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said on its Telegram channel.

Another 362 medical employees have been detained by Israel. In this regard, the ministry called on the international community to "ensure full protection for medical personnel" in Gaza.

According to the ministry, out of 38 hospitals in the enclave, 25 have ceased operations due to bombardments, while the remaining 13 operate partially amid "zero stock rates reaching 55% for drugs, 66% for medical supplies and 68% for laboratory materials."

Tensions resurfaced in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a sudden attack on Israel, killing residents of border areas and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military campaign in the Palestinian enclave to eliminate Hamas’ military and political structures and secure the release of all hostages.

According to the latest figures from Gaza’s health ministry, the Palestinian death toll from the conflict has surpassed 67,000, with over 169,000 injured. At least 460 people, including 154 children, have died of starvation.