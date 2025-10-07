{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Israeli strikes kill 1,700 medics in Gaza over two years of aggression — health ministry

Another 362 medical employees have been detained by Israel

CAIRO, October 7. /TASS/. At least 1,701 healthcare workers have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Palestinian enclave’s health ministry said on its Telegram channel.

Another 362 medical employees have been detained by Israel. In this regard, the ministry called on the international community to "ensure full protection for medical personnel" in Gaza.

According to the ministry, out of 38 hospitals in the enclave, 25 have ceased operations due to bombardments, while the remaining 13 operate partially amid "zero stock rates reaching 55% for drugs, 66% for medical supplies and 68% for laboratory materials."

Tensions resurfaced in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a sudden attack on Israel, killing residents of border areas and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military campaign in the Palestinian enclave to eliminate Hamas’ military and political structures and secure the release of all hostages.

According to the latest figures from Gaza’s health ministry, the Palestinian death toll from the conflict has surpassed 67,000, with over 169,000 injured. At least 460 people, including 154 children, have died of starvation.

Many in US support Putin's position — American blogger
According to Jozef Schutzman, the Russian president has to take into account a huge number of considerations in his public affairs, "which would make any Western politicians' heads explode"
Read more
North-South corridor to serve as highway to East Africa — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the initiative of President Vladimir Putin on forming the Greater Eurasian Partnership provides for establishing broad cooperation among countries and multilateral associations located in Eurasia
Read more
Kremlin mum on potential Putin-Trump telephone conversation later today
Dmitry Peskov withheld from any announcements
Read more
Gazprom predicts gas supply problems in EU in winter
The European storages started the net withdrawal for the first time during this fall and winter season since October 1-2
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Nearly half of Ukraine’s 154th brigade destroyed near Kupyansk, Krasnoarmeysk
According to a captive platoon commander from the brigade’s tank battalion maintenance unit, 40% of the brigade was destroyed
Read more
Macron is a lame duck, he cannot pursue his policies in parliament — The Times
The newspaper believes that Macron, whose presidential term expires in 2027, has three options: to appoint a new prime minister, to hold parliamentary elections, or to resign
Read more
Luis Corvalan's daughter blasts Chilean government for supporting Ukraine
Vivien Corvalan expressed "full solidarity with the Russian people in the fight against Ukrainian fascism"
Read more
Russian presidential council urges UN to act on children’s data on Mirotvorets
The council emphasized that publishing the personal information of underage children infringes on their rights
Read more
Lavrov highlights need to engage Kabul in regional political processes
The Russian top dilpomat recalled that Mocsow had lifted restrictions on bilateral cooperation after announcing the official recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in July
Read more
Russian troops liberate Otradnoye community in Kharkov Region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,465 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia's Oreshnik strike highlights gaps in Ukraine's defense capabilities — ex-commander
Russia used Oreshnik in a non-nuclear strike targeting Ukraine’s Yuzhmash defense plant in Dnepropetrovsk in November 2024
Read more
Russia looking at quitting ODIHR without 'slamming the door' — CEC member
According to Pavel Andreyev, Russian observers took part in only 21 out of 125 ODIHR election monitoring missions over the past five years, and mostly in post-Soviet countries and Serbia
Read more
Hungary not obligated to support Ukraine’s EU accession — Orban
"EU Treaty leaves no room for ambiguity: membership is decided by the member states, unanimously," the minister reiterated
Read more
Kremlin spokesman shares how Putin's grandchildren congratulate him on his birthday
The Russian President will turn 73 on October 7
Read more
Drone provocations in EU exploited to fuel military hysteria — MFA
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, the Russian side proposed direct contacts in Poland, as communication channels and hotlines have been established for such incidents, whether deliberate or accidental
Read more
Patriot systems struggle to intercept Russian missiles in Ukraine
According to the newspaper, Russian specialists are modernizing their weapons to circumvent these systems
Read more
Slovak PM criticizes European Commission’s plan to phase out Russian fossil fuel
Robert Fico said the RePower EU plan is "absolutely foolish"
Read more
Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to go live in 2030s — S&P Global
According to Dave Ernsberger, the co-chairman of S&P Global Commodity Insights, China has already demonstrated that it considers Russia to be a trusted partner
Read more
Sanya shopping malls gain popularity among Russian tourists
Signs in foreign languages, including Russian, can be seen everywhere at shopping centers in the city
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Tomahawk supplies to Kiev may lead to further escalation — Kremlin spokesman
Potential supplies of these missiles will not be able to change the battlefield situation for the Kiev regime, Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Hungary will not adopt euro to avoid deeper integration with EU — prime minister
Viktor Orban explained that "the EU is currently being shaken"
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Putin congratulates Netanyahu, people of Israel on Jewish holiday Sukkot
After the dawn on October 6, the Israelis begin celebrating Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles or Feast of Booths to commemorate the Exodus of Israelites from Egypt
Read more
Russian oil important component of global energy balance — S&P
Dave Ernsberger, the co-chairman of S&P Global Commodity Insights said that Russia is a huge producer
Read more
Ex-president Zourabichvili prepared to enter presidential palace if coup succeeds — PM
"She was ready to enter it, but denied this after the attempt failed," Irakli Kobakhidze said
Read more
Merkel did ‘a great deal of harm’ to Russia-Germany relations — senator
According to Vladimir Jabarov, the Russian side believed Angela Merkel because Moscow thought the Europeans wanted to peacefully settle the Donbass issue
Read more
Talks on Gaza proceed very well, Hamas agrees to important things — Trump
"Think we are going to have a deal on Gaza," the president added
Read more
Georgia launches operation to apprehend those who stormed Presidential Palace — PM
Kobakhidze said that the nation took firm measures to prevent said revolution
Read more
Putin holds phone call with Netanyahu — Kremlin
The sides discussed in detail the current developments in the Middle East, including in the context of the US president’s plan for the normalization in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Hamas demands Israeli withdrawal from Gaza residential areas before hostage release
As reported by the Maan News Agency, the radicals continue to insist on including in the lists of Palestinians to be released in exchange for hostages six of their most prominent supporters serving long-term and life sentences in Israeli prisons
Read more
Kremlin unaware of plans to hold Putin-Zelensky meeting in 2022
Dmitry Peskov recalled that in 2021, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky "briefly met in Paris in 2021, but there was no bilateral meeting then"
Read more
Russian troops expand control zone in Kharkov Region along border — authorities
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the village of Otradnoye on October 6
Read more
Lavrov urges West to get off confrontation course on Afghanistan
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that "the hostile policies of Western countries still cause major problems on the Afghan track"
Read more
Medvedev to travel to North Korea for 80th Anniversary of Workers’ Party of Korea
The party was established in 1945 and currently acts as the ruling party in North Korea under the leadership of Kim Jong Un
Read more
Press review: Hamas loses Palestinian support and EU lawmakers debate no-confidence votes
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 7th
Read more
European Union to side with US sanctions against Serbian NIS — Vucic
The Serbian president expressed confidence that Croatian oil pipeline operator JANAF will stop oil supplies in the near time
Read more
By leaving Balkans in membership 'waiting room', EU loses credibility — Euractiv
According to the portal, since joining the EU is constantly postponed, the Balkan countries are strengthening ties with Russia and China
Read more
Luis Corvalan's daughter says she would be honored to get Russian passport
Vivien Corvalan said that Russian culture and traditions make her feel like a part of Russia
Read more
EU countries agree on limiting Russian diplomats’ travel within EU — FT
According to the publication, the EU authorities "will require Russian diplomats posted in EU capitals to inform other governments of their travel plans before crossing outside the border of their host country"
Read more
Foreign intelligence services use NGOs during attempted revolution in Georgia — PM
According to the Georgian prime minister, the country’s State Security Service has neutralize many threats linked to the riots in recent days
Read more
Ukraine moving army training centers further inside country amid drone, missile threats
The Ukrainian ground troops command said on October 3 that an army training center had been relocated from the Chernigov Region in the north of country after Russia’s strike on September 24 when Ukraine lost around 300 troops
Read more
Poland moving troops to its borders, rehearsing Kaliningrad’s blockade — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Poland, along with the Baltic states, is one of the leaders in saturating the Russian border with HIMARS missile systems with ATACMS and GMLRS
Read more
Press review: Russia, US face nuclear race risk as Ukraine prepares to intensify drone use
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 6th
Read more
Jailed Gagauz leader thanks Russia for aid and support to her people
Evghenia Gutsul emphasized that Gagauz people see Russia as a strategic partner and a guarantor of peace on their land
Read more
Russia has its own potential to solve special military op tasks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it also includes space capabilities
Read more
Switzerland worried about what could happen if EU uses Russian assets
Authorities of Switzerland "keep an eye on international discussions around funds of the Russian Central Bank, including the latest plans of the European Commission," Francoise Tschanz said
Read more
Russian troops seize over 4 sq. km along right bank of Yanchur River in Zaporozhye area
The settlement of Novovasilevskoye was liberated by troops of the 394th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the Battlegroup East’s 5th Guards Combined Arms Army
Read more
No political preconditions acceptable for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, "the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains severe"
Read more
Moscow Format participants to discuss Afghan national security
The Moscow Format on Afghanistan includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan
Read more
Netanyahu gives best wishes to Putin on eve of his birthday
The Russian president celebrates his 73rd birthday on October 7
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about resignation of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu
According to the report, Emmanuel Macron accepted his resignation
Read more
Political instability in France may weaken EU — Politico
A government official from an eurozone country said "there are already many concerns around the eurozone economy"
Read more
US should accept Russia’s New START proposal without delay — US anti-war activist
"The analysis that went into New START is still applicable," Greg Mello
Read more
US expert dismisses talk of potential Tomahawk supplies to Kiev as bluff
Senior fellow and head of Russian studies at the Washington-based Stimson Center Peter Slezkine is confident that US President Donald Trump is still willing to ensure a thaw in relations with Russia
Read more
Trump slams Thunberg as troublemaker who forgot about environmental issues
"She has an anger management problem, I think she should see a doctor," the US president said
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukrainian missile strike on Belgorod
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, two people were killed
Read more
Eleven Russian civilians killed in Ukrainian strikes over week — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik noted that about 60 Russian civilians, including five children, had sustained wounds
Read more
EU countries incite Kiev to continue attacks on nuclear facilities — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that it was a Ukrainian strike that damaged the ZNPP-Dneprovskaya high-voltage power line on September 23, ending external electricity supplies to the station
Read more
Foreign customers eye Russia’s new ‘super gun’
The Russian ShAK-12 assault rifle evokes great interest of foreign customers
Read more
West launches new Cold War against Russia — daughter of Luis Corvalan
Vivien Corvalan noted that "the United States is skilled in manipulating public opinion and turning people against Russia and everything Russian"
Read more
Impossible to overestimate Putin’s role in fates of Russians — Kremlin
Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his 73rd birthday
Read more
Ukraine to place its defense production facilities in Denmark — defense minister
According to Shmygal, the document provides for establishing joint production lines, exchanging technologies, and attracting EU financing to implement joint projects
Read more
OPEC+ restores production, constrains price drop — S&P
The alliance may bring back about 2 mln bpd more to the market if such volume corresponds to the global demand, analyst Dave Ernsberger said
Read more
Zelensky asks for air truce in wake of explosions in Ukraine
He stated that a unilateral ceasefire in the sky is quite possible
Read more
Western stereotypes about Russia off base, Canadian journalist says
According to John-Henry Westen, he found Russian cities like Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod to be remarkably clean, organized, and aesthetically beautiful, devoid of the graffiti and litter common in many Western urban centers
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev sees Ukrainian Banderites behind European drone frenzy
According to Dmitry Medvedev, those drones could be "banderite provocations designed to boost weapons supplies or unleash a war"
Read more
Allied ties with Russia to develop, North Korean leader says
North Korea "will fully support the just struggle of the Russian people for defending the national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests and remain faithful to the implementation of the inter-state treaty between the DPRK and Russia," Kim Jong Un
Read more
London plots provocation involving attack on civilian vessel in Europe — Russian SVR
The Foreign Intelligence Service noted that London is furious that years of British efforts to achieve a "strategic defeat" of Russia and turn it into a pariah state are falling apart
Read more
Nobel Prize in medicine granted for immune system breakthroughs
The Nobel Committee said that the body's immune system needs to be kept in balance, or it will attack its own organs
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
European countries are as eager to work with Rosatom as Russia's closest allies — CEO
Alexey Likhachev added that Rosatom, thanks to its employees, has managed to survive difficult times, including economic sanctions
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukrainian overnight UAV attack on Russian regions
Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 184 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions from 11:00 p.m. on October 6 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 7
Read more
Poland proves 'incompetent' as host country of OSCE forums — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, at least five experts who planned to participate in the Warsaw Conference on the Human Dimension on October 6-17 under the auspices of the OSCE Chairmanship-in-office "had their visas cancelled"
Read more
Kremlin advises EU politicians to 'broaden horizons' amid drone incursions
Dmitry Peskov rejected related accusations against Russia as groundless
Read more
Russian army currently stronger than all others, including US — Maritime Board chief
However, Nikolay Patrushev cautioned that even such formidable forces would struggle to deter Western aggression without domestic support
Read more
Putin clarifies potential consequences of Tomahawk supplies to Kiev — Kremlin spokesman
Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that it "would mean an entirely new, qualitatively different phase of escalation, including between Russia and the United States"
Read more
Houthis detain another nine UN staff members in Yemen — spokesperson
The UN chief strongly condemns these actions as he calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all personnel from the global organization, Stephane Dujarric said
Read more
At least 12 people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza over past 24 hours — WAFA
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry update on October 6, since the start of hostilities in the enclave on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has climbed to 67,160
Read more
Kremlin vows retaliation for unlawful seizure of Russian assets
Dmitry Peskov said Russia will defend its rights in courts and prosecute those who conducted unlawful activities or initiated them
Read more
Organization financed by EU participated in Georgia coup attempt — premier
Despite such incidents, Georgia has maintained "one-sided friendship" with the EU, and was ready to reboot relations at any moment, Irakli Kobakhidze added
Read more
Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in Tbilisi
The police is taking measures to detain the remaining two and identify other participants in the upheavals, Deputy Interior Minister Alesander Darakhvelidze said
Read more
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
One person was injured by falling drone debris in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Governor Gleb Nikitin reported
Read more
Top Afghan diplomat vows to ensure absence of foreign bases in country — Russian envoy
According to Zamir Kabulov, Russia also does not intend to deploy its bases in Afghanistan
Read more
Ukraine dissolves Dnepr group of armed forces covering major front section — media
The group was liquidated at the end of September
Read more
Europe's promises to send troops to Ukraine all 'bravado' — media
The authors note that deploying NATO troops to Ukraine would constitute direct intervention by the alliance in the conflict with Russia
Read more
West should take page out of Russia’s family support policies, Canadian journalist says
John-Henry Westen recently visited Russia as part of an international delegation invited by the Russian Orthodox Church
Read more
Tomahawk supplies to Ukraine to be met with resolute retaliation — senior Russian senator
Vladimir Dzhabarov suggested that in a situation like that, a global conflict could ensue
Read more
This year’s Nobel laureates shed light on how immune system fights cancer
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2025 will be awarded to Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi
Read more
Russia acknowledges Kabul’s effective counterterrorism efforts — Lavrov
"Hundreds of militants who spread death and destruction on Afghan soil have been eliminated," the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Russia to cancel visa requirements with three countries
Introduction of a visa-free regime between Russia and China, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia is planned shortly
Read more
Russian troops push southward after liberating Otradnoye in Kharkov Region
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on October 6 that its Battlegroup North had liberated the settlement of Otradnoye in the Kharkov Region "through active and decisive operations"
Read more
Majority of Ukrainians believe that opposition persecuted by authorities — survey
The survey published the Ukrainians’ opinions about the government’s persecution of former president, the leader of the European Solidarity party Pyotr Poroshenko and the sanctions imposed on him by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council on February 12
Read more
State Duma to consider denunciation of Russia-US plutonium disposition agreement on Oct. 8
The Russian government earlier submitted a corresponding bill to the State Duma
Read more
Any deployment of troops from third countries could trigger new conflicts — Lavrov
"Moscow reiterates the categorical inadmissibility of the deployment of military bases of third countries in Afghanistan or similarly in any neighboring country under any pretext," Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Moscow format not to discuss US ultimatum over Afghan air base — Russian envoy
"No such nonsense will be discussed," Zamir Kabulov said
Read more
Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria, Iranian nuclear program — Kremlin
The sides expressed readiness to try and find negotiated solutions to the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and further stabilization in Syria
Read more
Press review: Putin asserts Valdai stance as Russia is ready to repel US missiles
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 3rd
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more