Hungary not obligated to support Ukraine’s EU accession — Orban

BUDAPEST, October 7. /TASS/. Hungary is not obligated to support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and Kiev will not blackmail Budapest into changing its stance, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on the X social network.

"Hungary has no moral obligation to support Ukraine’s EU accession. No country has ever blackmailed its way into the European Union — and it won’t happen this time either," he said, commenting on statements by Vladimir Zelensky.

He reiterated that the "EU Treaty leaves no room for ambiguity: membership is decided by the member states, unanimously."

"The Hungarian people have made up their minds. They overwhelmingly said no to Ukraine’s EU membership in a referendum. If you wish to change that, the media campaign you’re waging against Hungary is probably not the best way to make friends," Orban cautioned.