Venezuela warns US about possible provocative act at US embassy

CARACAS, October 6. /TASS/. The government of Venezuela has warned the US administration that Venezuelan right-wing extremists may try to carry out an act of provocation with the use of explosives at the US embassy in Caracas, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, who is also the country’s special envoy for peace and dialogue, said Venezuela "has warned the US government about a serious threat of a provocative act perpetrated by local right-wing extremists, who may try to plant deadly explosive devices at the US Embassy in Caracas 'under the false flag.'"

He added that the information was relayed to the US government through a European diplomatic mission in Venezuela.

Caracas severed its diplomatic ties with the United States in January 2019, following the US administration’s decision to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the republic’s interim president.