Trump’s team aggressively lobbying to get president Nobel Peace Prize — agency

NEW YORK, October 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s team members, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are aggressively lobbying, both publicly and behind the scenes, for him to win the Nobel Peace Prize, Bloomberg reported.

According to the agency, the topic was raised in Witkoff’s private conversations with European officials while Rubio also reportedly tries to talk partners into supporting the idea of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump.

This aggressive campaign is being received with apprehension in Norway, where the Nobel committee is based, as there is concern about howTrump might react if he isn’t awarded.