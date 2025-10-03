US billionaire entrepreneur Musk says British PM Starmer is ‘actor with empty head’

NEW YORK, October 3. /TASS/. US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer slamming him as ‘an actor with an empty head.’

"Starmer is an actor with an empty head. Others feed him the words to say," Musk wrote on his X social network account.

On September 13, the US billionaire voiced support to the anti-migrant protests in London. He addressed the protesters via video link and criticized the Starmer government, calling for the "dissolution of parliament."

Musk also noted that the British are afraid to resort to their rights to freedom of speech and called the BBC Broadcasting Corporation of being complicit in the destruction of Great Britain.

According to a sociological study conducted by Ipsos last week, the approval rating of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has fallen to a record low in the history of public opinion polling.