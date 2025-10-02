EU leaders fail to resolve most of key issues at Denmark summit — Politico

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. EU presidents and prime ministers gathered in Copenhagen on Wednesday for a behind-closed-doors discussion that ended in a stalemate even with the European Union assailed by drones, warplanes and hybrid attacks, three officials told Politico Europe.

According to them, European leaders spoke a lot about defense and ran beyond the scheduled two hours, "taking twice that time." However, "little of substance emerged," with most of key issues remaining unanswered, Politico wrote.

Copenhagen hosted an informal EU summit on October 1. Later on Thursday, a meeting of the European Political Community will be held in the Danish capital.