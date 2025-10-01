Attacker kills his father, injures mother as he ignites their house in Munich

BERLIN, October 1. /TASS/. The man who set his parents’ house on fire in northern Munich shot his father dead and injured his mother, Bild reported.

According to the German newspaper, a letter sent to the police by neighbors suggests the crime stemmed from an acute inheritance dispute.

For their part, police in Munich uncovered a suspicious object near the crime scene that has yet to be clarified. "Nearby houses have been evacuated. The deceased may have presumably caused the fire which affected two residents," the police said in a statement.

At around 4:40 a.m. local time (GMT +2) on Wednesday, the fire squad rushed to respond to a fire in a single-family house in Munich. Shortly afterwards, loud explosions were reported. Multiple cars were set on fire in adjacent streets.

The body of a man was found not far from Lake Lerchenauer. The police said he had booby-trapped the house situated in a five-minute ride from it with explosives before igniting it. The building was his parents’ house, Bild specified. He is believed to have taken his own life.

Police also reported discovering booby traps at the scene. BR24 news website said, citing Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter, that the incident is connected to a bomb threat that forced the closure of the Oktoberfest, Germany’s largest beer festival, until at least 5:00 p.m. local time (GMT +2). Moreover, he said, the attacker had sent a letter that should be thoroughly examined.

Police are currently searching the festival grounds.