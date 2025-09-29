CHISINAU, September 29. /TASS/. Moldova’s opposition parties, including the Patriotic Bloc which supports the restoration of ties with Russia, have gotten ahead of the Party of Action and Solidarity founded by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, at the country’s parliamentary elections, according to the Central Election Commission following the processing of 100% of domestic ballots.

The ruling party has garnered 44.13% of the vote. The Patriotic Bloc has received 28.25%, the pro-European Alternative bloc - 9.22%, Our Party - 6.35%, and Democracy at Home - 5.72%. Overall, the opposition parties have garnered 49.54%.

Sandu’s party managed to reach a more favorable result due to voting at polling stations abroad, mostly in the West, garnering 49.71% of the vote with 98.55% of the ballots from all polling stations tallied, with the opposition receiving 44.38% of the vote.

Earlier, the leaders of the Patriotic Bloc claimed the opposition’s victory at Moldova’s elections and launched a rally near the building of the Central Election Commission demanding to avoid any falsifications during the count, a TASS correspondent reported.

Former President Igor Dodon who leads the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova told the gathering that "the Party of Action and Solidarity has lost this election and as of now does not have the parliamentary majority while the opposition has won." According to Dodon, this means that the opposition can join efforts and form the parliamentary majority.