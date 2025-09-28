Musk said he had refused Epstein’s invitation to visit his island

NEW YORK, September 28. /TASS/. US businessman Elon Musk said that he had rejected in the past an invitation from financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to visit his island.

"Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt. Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I refused," he wrote on the X. Musk responded in this way to reports appeared in mass media that his name is present in Epstein case files.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019. The prosecutor's office said that there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his Manhattan home by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old. Epstein's friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but also from many other countries (including former heads of state), major entrepreneurs and show stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States was terminated after his suicide in a prison cell on August 10, 2019.