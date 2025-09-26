Russia expected Western readiness for talks with original participants in JCPOA — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Russia expected that the West would be willing to conduct constructive negotiations involving the original participants in the JCPOA instead of engaging in some crude blackmail, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Today, the [UN] Security Council will consider a draft resolution on a technical extension to UNSC Resolution 2231 on the Iranian nuclear program for six months, endorsed by Russia and China," he said at a UN Security Council session on Friday before the global security body rejected the joint Russia and China’s effort to delay anti-Iranian sanctions. "As you know, we submitted it back on August 28, soon after Great Britain, France and Germany attempted to trigger the so-called snapback mechanism (of sanctions against Iran - TASS), in violation of all legal and political frameworks," the Russian diplomat.

"However, we refrained from putting our document to vote at once as we expected that common sense will gain the upper hand and our Western colleagues will revoke their unsustainable complaint and demonstrate willingness to hold constructive talks involving the original participants in the JCPOA," Polyansky lamented. "We thought hopefully our European counterparts and the United States will change their mind and take the path of diplomacy and dialogue instead of their crude blackmail which could only fuel escalation in the region," he warned.