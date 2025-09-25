Israel attacks Houthi military camps, drone, arms storage sites in Sanaa

TEL AVIV, September 25. /TASS/. Israel’s air force has attacked a number of Houthi targets in Yemen’s capital, including several military camps as well as the storage sites of weapons and drones, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"The IDF struck several military camps, including a camp of the Houthi general staff, eliminated many dozens of Houthi terror operatives, and destroyed stockpiles of UAVs and weaponry," he wrote on the X social network.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a drone launched from Yemen crashed in Eilat in the country’s south. An air alert was declared but the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) caused damage. Over 20 people were injured with two of them hospitalized in serious condition.

On the same day, Katz vowed revenge. Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement claimed responsibility for the attack.