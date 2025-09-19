Trump refuses to provide Taiwan with $400 million of military aid — WP

WASHINGTON, September 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has not approved $400 million of military aid to Taiwan because he seeks to strike a trade deal with China, The Washington Post reported citing sources.

The Trump administration is generally seeking to soften relations with Beijing, the newspaper notes. Also, as the situation with weapons supplies to Ukraine has shown, the United States is not ready to provide assistance free of charge.

A White House representative said that the decision is not final and may be reviewed.