MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. A Polish prosecutor’s office has confirmed that it was not an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) but another object that struck a house in the village of Wyryki in the Lublin Voivodeship overnight from September 9 to 10, Tomasz Siemoniak, Polish minister in charge of the republic’s special services, said in a broadcast by the Polsat TV channel, indicating that the incident was the "result of Polish pilots using weapons."

"The prosecutor’s office has confirmed that it wasn’t a drone so it makes sense to figure the truth," he said. "The indications that our pilots or allies used weapons and this [incident] was the result of the weapon use appear very plausible," the official added.

On September 16, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper said, citing its sources in state security services, that the object that fell on a residential building in Poland’s Wyryki near the border with Ukraine overnight to September 10 was an AIM-120 air-to-air missile launched by an F-16 fighter jet of Poland’s air force.

Initially, the authorities reported that the object in Wyryki was a drone; later, information about an "unidentified object" emerged. The prosecutor’s office has not yet completed its investigation and is not providing an official commentary.

On the morning of September 10, Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command announced the destruction of several objects identified as unmanned aerial vehicles that had violated national airspace. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, nineteen violations of the country’s airspace were reported overnight to September 10. In response to the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, launching consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The agency expressed its readiness to hold consultations with Poland regarding the incident.