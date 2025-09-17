US weapons purchased by NATO countries sent to Ukraine, says alliance representative

BRUSSELS, September 17. /TASS/. Deliveries of US weapons purchased by NATO members under the PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) program have begun, according to Patrick Turner, the alliance’s chief representative in Kiev.

"Four packages under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) have already been funded and equipment is already flowing," Turner told Reuters.

On September 16, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the administration of US President Donald Trump had approved the first two deliveries of military aid to Ukraine worth $500 million, paid for by European NATO countries. According to the agency, the weapons will be supplied from US military stocks, and both batches may soon be transferred to Kiev.

In July, Trump announced that the US and European countries had reached an agreement on a new framework for providing military aid to Ukraine: US weapons supplies would be paid for by European NATO allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that no amount of even the most modern Western weapons supplied to Kiev will change the situation on the battlefield.