Russia, Belarus practice joint approach to counter enemy UAVs at Zapad 2025 drills

MINSK, September 15. /TASS/. Belarus and Russia military personnel practiced during their joint Zapad 2025 military drills ways to systematize bilateral approaches in countering attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Monday.

"I should say that speaking in terms of surpassing the operative and strategic level, we have managed during the drills to agree on the system that are used for a greater or even more powerful destruction," the Belarusian Defense Ministry quoted Khrenin as saying.

"For the first time ever, we were able to systematize joint methods as well as to drill out approaches in regard to repelling UAVs," he continued.

According to Khrenin, the military forces still need to work out a number of tasks during the drills and then the troops would be redeployed to their permanent locations.

"As a minister, I can say with confidence that I see a well-coordinated and clear work of government bodies and troops," Belarusian news agency BelTA quoted him as saying.

"We adhere to a simple principle: we do not think that the enemy will not come to us, we think about what and how we will meet him. This is what we teach our troops," Khrenin stated.

The top defense official of Belarus reiterated that the level of Zapad 2025 military drills remained transparent as it had been stated on numerous occasions before.

"The level of openness that we are demonstrating during the exercise [Zapad 2025] is difficult to overstate," he said. "The main reason is that we have nothing to hide."

"We are also committed to reducing tensions in the Eastern European region and are taking concrete, practical steps to achieve this. The most important step was the decision by our president to move the main military operations inland," Khrenin added.

The joint Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2025 drills run between September 12 and 16 in Belarus and focus on ensuring the Union State’s military security. The Russian and Belarusian troops will practice repelling air strikes and fighting saboteurs, along with planning the use of nuclear weapons and Oreshnik hypersonic missile systems.