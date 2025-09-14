Nepal mass riots kill over 70 people — official figures

NEW DELHI, September 14. /TASS/. More than 70 people have died in mass riots in Nepal, local authorities reported.

"A total of 72 people died. Another 191 injured are currently receiving care in various hospitals and medical facilities across the country," the news portal Nepal News said, citing the government’s representative Ek Narayan Aryal.

People died in protests on September 8, and as a result of subsequent arson and riots on September 9, he said.

Riots broke out in Kathmandu and other Nepalese cities earlier this week after protests against corruption and a ban on social media. The main participants in the protests were students and activists of the Gen-Z youth movement. The protesters set fire to government buildings, including parliament, the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor's Office, and attacked the homes of politicians and officials.